General News

I followed all coronavirus safety protocols, yet got infected - Dan Botwe recounts

He took all the precautions to the extent of even spraying files and papers that came to his office with alcohol-based disinfectants, thus testing positive for COVID-19 came as a surprise.

The above narration is just a tip of the iceberg regarding the extraordinary COVID-19 journey of Dan Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development.



The Member of Parliament for Okere constituency was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) with pneumonia-like symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.



He has meanwhile, been discharged after undergoing treatment; and following negative results of re-tests for COVID-19 specimen.



Narrating his ordeal to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dan Botwe said even though he was not feeling well, he never suspected it was COVID because he was following all the safety protocols



"I didn't suspect it was COVID...when I was going to UGMC I didn't know I had COVID. To the best of my knowledge I followed all the COVID protocols but the fact that it could happen, we should continue to be extra careful...the precautions we took and this happened; it's surprising," he intimated.

He has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to cease harbouring with the misconception that the virus is only for 'high-profile people'.



"...if I have been infected after all the precautions I took; we cannot be careful enough. The virus is not for high profile people and we need to get rid of such misconceptions," he urged.



Rumours of death



Dan Botwe also recalled when fake reports emerged that he was dead.



According to him, he had to "even do video calls for concerned family and friends" to believe that indeed he was alive.

Appellation for frontline health workers



Meanwhile, Dan Botwe has hailed nurses who took care of him and all frontline health workers for their dedication and commitment



"I left UGMC so inspired and filled with praises and admiration for the nurses and doctors. Their dedication and attitude towards work is top-notch the love and so on...," he eulogized.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.