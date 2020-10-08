I gave my evidence in court as a patriotic citizen - Dr Adu-Ampomah

Dr Yaw Adu-Ampomah, third Prosecution witness in the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni, former Chief Executive Officer, COCOBOD, and two others,has told an Accra High Court that he gave his evidence in court as a civic responsibility.

“My Lord, my evidence in court is coloured by me being a Ghanaian and it is my sole responsibility as a patriotic citizen,” he said.



Dr Adu-Ampomah was answering questions in a further cross-examination by Mr Nutifafa Nutsukpui, Counsel for Seidu Agongo, the CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited, the second accused in the trial in Accra on Wednesday.



He said “as a Ghanaian and as part of his civic responsibility he needs to speak against any ills in society.”



Mr Nutsukpui pointed to the witness that the evidence he gave before the court was completely coloured by his political persuasion but the witness disagreed.



Asked, whether he was a card bearing member of the New Patriotic Party, the witness answered in the negative.

The Counsel asked the witness, whether COCOBOD pre-financed the contracts to supply fertilizers with Agricult Ghana Limited and the witness said no, explaining that he was not aware.



Mr Nutsukpui pointed to the witness that per the contract, Agricult Ghana Limited would have to deliver the products before COCOBOD reimburses Agricult and Dr Adu-Ampomah agreed.



He again pointed to Dr Adu-Ampomah, whether he knew Agricult delivered the fertilizers to COCOBOD and the witness said he was aware.



“COCOBOD distributed the fertilizers to the Cocoa farmer,” the Counsel indicated and the witness agreed.



Asked, whether COCOBOD has any outstanding fertilizer with Agricult Ghana Limited for which the Board had paid and the witness answered in the negative.

The Counsel asked the witness, whether he was aware of any role played by Agricult in the testing process in respect of the fertilizer for which they were in court, the witness answered in the negative.



“Are you aware that the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) raised an invoice, demanding the sum of GHS 1,025 from Agricult as the cost of renewal of certification for lithovit liquid fertilizer for the year, 2015,” Mr Nutsukpui asked but the witness said he would not know.



The counsel further asked the witness whether he was aware that CRIG received payment for the said amount and issued receipt but the witness said he was not aware but it was possible.



He requested from the witness, whether he was aware that CRIG wrote a letter dated July 7, 2017 inviting Agricult Ghana Limited to pay a sum of GHS3, 000 for the renewal of certificate for the year, 2018 in respect to lithovit liquid fertilizer, the witness said he was not aware but it could be possible.



Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.



The defence has, therefore, ended its cross-examination of the third prosecution witness. The Prosecution will produce its next witness at the next adjourned date.



The case was adjourned to October 8, 2020.