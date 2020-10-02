I got zero vote at where I live in my constituency – Kojo Frimpong

Sports Journalist Kojo Frimpong, who wanted to represent the people of Wenchi in Parliament has said, nobody voted for him at where he lives in the constituency where he votes.

“Where I live in Wenchi, the electoral area, I got zero,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana Thursday.



When asked if he did not vote for himself, Frimpong responded that, at the time of the elections he did not have voting rights.



This, according to him, makes it very difficult to trust the voters when it comes to politics.



“I look at all those who said honourable, we will vote for you and then I got zero out of 14 votes, some places too I got two…it becomes difficult to have a relationship of trust with the delegates,” disappointed Kojo Frimpong said with a sobering voice.

The journalist who was seeking to represent the people of Wenchi in parliament on the ticket of the NPP lost to Prof. George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, the incumbent MP.



Prof Gyan-Baffour polled 172 votes, followed closely by Ameyaw Albert who polled 167 votes. Kojo Frimpong had 148 votes, whilst Tina Abrefa Gyan and Yaw Opoku Atuahene had 61 and 19 votes respectively.



Prof. Gyan-Baffour first won the parliamentary primary in 2004 and has gone on to win in three subsequent elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016.



