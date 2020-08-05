General News

I groomed babies with sharp teeth to 'tame' Rawlings - Kwamena Ahwoi reveals

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development

A former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, has revealed he groomed some young members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ‘tame’ founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.

He narrated that his strategy was for those he groomed which included, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, and others to attack Jerry John Rawlings anytime he criticized late president Atta-Mills while he was in office.



Professor Ahwoi claimed president John Evans Atta Mills almost resigned as President of Ghana based on the constant verbal attacks by Jerry John Rawlings against him.



He said, Rawlings’ comment like ‘Atta Mortuaryman and a ‘Konongo kaya story’ were some of the comments that made Atta Mills settle on resigning.



However, Professor Ahwoi said it took him, Captain Kojo Tsikata and Totobi Quakyi four hours to get the late president to rescind that decision.



According to him, the strategy of grooming young NDC holder adopted by him, Captain Kojo Tsikata (rtd) and Kofi Totobi-Quakyi to attack Jerry John Rawlings whenever he attacks Professor Mills proved effective.

“It worked and the strategy proved effective. Rawlings toned down on his public criticism of President Mills. Instead, he turned his anger on the young ‘boys and girls’ who were talking back at him whenever he criticized president Mills publicly,” Professor Ahwoi as quoted by Daily Guide.



He added, “From our knowledge of President Rawlings, we knew that he could not stand being talked back to by people he considered his subordinates”



“This must have been due to his military background because in the military the subordinate never talks back to his superior officers.” Prof Ahwoi noted.



This revelation is contained on page 211 of his book titled: ”Working with Rawlings”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.