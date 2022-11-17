1
Menu
News

I guarantee NDC will get 2024 poll results first night after voting ends - Fifi Kwetey vows

Fifi Kwetey564 Aspiring general secretary for the NDC, Fifi Kwetey

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Fifi Kwetey has promised to put in place measures that would ensure the National Democratic Congress can know the results of the 2024 polls on the first night after polls close.

The aspiring general secretary made the promise when he addressed party members after the vetting and balloting of nominees at the NDC's headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

“In 2024, the way to succeed is to ensure that we get the results latest by the 2nd night", Mr Kwetey indicated, adding: "I can guarantee you that in 2024, we can get the results on the 1st night, and it’s not rocket science at all".

"It can be done", the former Propaganda Secretary insisted.

"As to how we are going to do it, I won’t disclose it publicly," Mr Kwetey, a former MP said.

"So, if anyone has any plans to steal votes in 2024, the person should better start to think again", he warned.

He said: "Just as we stopped in 2008, under my leadership as the Propaganda Secretary, we will stop any shenanigans or stealing that may happen on the part of our friends from the NPP".

“What is most important on election nights is not the press conferences, that’s a no-no,” he cautioned.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured