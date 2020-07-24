General News

‘I had differences with Atta Mills but he was an outstanding personality’ – Rawlings

Former President Rawlings at Atta Mills' Asomdwee Park

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has paid tribute to his late former vice president, Prof John Evans Atta Mills.

He said although he had his differences with Mills’ Presidency, the man was an outstanding personality.



Today, July 24, 2020, marks exactly eight years since Mills passed on as Ghana’s first President to die in office.



Rawlings joined other NDC executives to visit the final resting place of the former head of state at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.



In a Twitter post, he admitted that he had problems with Mills’ Presidency due to matters relating to corruption.

The NDC founder was, however, quick to add that the Mills he knew and worked with was an outstanding personality.



“This morning, I visited the resting place of the late President Atta Mills to pay my respects,” Rawlings wrote.



“I had differences and misgivings over his Presidency on matters related to serious cases of corruption and killings in the administration before his.



“The Atta Mills I knew and worked with as my VP was an outstanding personality. I pray his soul rests in peace,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.