I had to beg for the refurbishment of Asomdwe park - Anyidoho cries on Wontumi TV

Following news reports that the burial grounds of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Asomdwee park will be given a facelift, Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has said he had to beg for the refurbishment of the place.

The renovation of the place is to enhance its status as a national monument in honour of the former President, John Evans Atta-Mills who died in 2012.



While commenting on the issue on Wontumi TV Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the Former National Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) broke down in tears just as he was about giving details to what led to his plea for the refurbishment of the burial grounds.



Before he went speechless, he told the host of the morning show who asked how he felt about hearing of the renovation of the Asomdwee park that, “I can’t receive news; I created the news. I had to beg…”



He continued that in the appropriate time, God will make all things beautiful for all to witnesses.

Koku Anyidoho added that “What I have done for president, he’s thanked me and he’s still thanking me, it will be well with Ghana and we’ll give thanks to God”.



During the 8th anniversary remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony of the demise of the late president organised by the Atta Mills Institute on Friday, July 25, 2020, sod was cut for the commencement of work on the burial grounds.



The redevelopment project will be funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).





