‘I had to defer my course’ –Students in Ghana demand suspension of tertiary fees

Mahama Ayariga has led the charge for the suspension of fees

Ghanaians have begun a social media campaign to demand the suspension of payment of fees at the tertiary level.

An opposition lawmaker, Mahama Ayariga, who led the charge had already petitioned the Speaker of Parliament arguing that the suspension of fees will cushion students and parents who are battling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



But with Parliament yet to debate and conclude on the matter, a hashtag is already trending.

Social media users, mainly students from different tertiary institutions across the West African nation are piling pressure on the government to consider the proposal.