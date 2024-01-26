I have Dominic Nitiwul on tape, he was behind my arrest - ACP Agordzo

ACP Agordzo and Dominic Nitiwul

Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, who was recently acquitted and discharged in the high-profile coup plot case, has made accusations against Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

Agordzo claims that Nitiwul orchestrated his arrest and subsequent investigation leading to the treason trial.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on January,25,2024, he asserted, "When I reconstructed the whole thing, I realized by the time the man said he was going to bring me to order, he had already initiated the investigations.



“And then I got to know that the Defence Intelligence was the one who started the investigations with the military people, including General Andoh and others, before submitting the whole thing to BNI,” he said.



Agordzo went on to directly implicate Nitiwul in the arrest process, stating, "So having reconstructed the scene, I can tell you that it was the Defence Minister Mr. Nitiwul, who initiated the whole arrest process.



“He can take me anywhere he wants, and I will prove to him that he was the one who did it. And I am saying this on record because I have it on my phone. Whatever he said is on the phone,” he alleged.

Agordzo further suggested that the defense minister's involvement can be verified by consulting Adam Bonaa, a security expert.



The High Court convicted six out of nine alleged coup plotters for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



The Court, however, acquitted Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



TWI NEWS



The six convicted for plotting a coup have been sentenced to death by hanging.

The six persons, including three soldiers, are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



The three soldiers – Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased) and ACP Dr. Agordzo together with eight others were charged variously on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason and high treason.



Dr Mac Palm (A1- now Deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3), Yohannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7), Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8) and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9) were charged for conspiracy to commit high and high treason.



Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli (A5) and ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo (A10) have each been charged for abetment.

All 10 accused (then) pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail while standing trial.



However, following the death of Dr Mac-Palm (A1) who was then in the witness box giving testimony, his evidence was deleted from the records after his passing away was confirmed to the Court.





AM/SARA

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



