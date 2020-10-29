I have a set of principles – Citizen Kofi responds to NPP affiliations

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah

Renowned businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah popularly called Citizen Kofi has denied exclusive affiliation to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite serving as advisor in the erstwhile Kufuor administration and incumbent Vice President Bawumia.

According to him, he only shows interest in political parties that proffer ideologies he believes can transform the country.



“I have a set of principles and ideas that I believe should guide my nation Ghana for improvement in the lives of the people, for job creation, for a strong economy and that whichever party expounds those ideas will get my fancy and my interest…,” he said on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk.



However, Dr Kofi Amoah says he has served as advisor in a number of governments over the past years including the John Agyekum Kufuor administration which lasted from 2000 – 2008.



Aside that, he currently serves as an advisor in the Akufo-Addo-led administration as well as an Ambassador-at-Large.

“…I have advised various Ghanaian governments; even the PNDC time one of my classmates was a member, I advised them in writing. I have advised President Kufuor; I have advised President Akufo-Addo. I was familiar with President Mills, I wasn’t formally advising him…,” he said.



Adding that “I am a patriot who will accept any invitation to come and share my ideas with whoever is running the country.”



On his roles in the last two governments he said “Mahama was like a personal friend, it was nothing formal…this government I’m officially an advisor to Dr. Bawumia, also I’ve been appointed by president Akufo-Addo as Ambassador-at-Large to use my business contacts around the world…”



As regards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) he noted that he maintained a warm and cordial relationship with former president John Dramani Mahama but did not serve in his government.