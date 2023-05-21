I have a spiritual problem – Lady in viral Father Bernard video speaks

Many have been wondering why someone would jump onto a casket at a cemetery whiles sympathisers bid their last respect to the dead.

Comfort Baaba Baisiwaa Jackson, a resident of Saltpond in the Central region became an internet sensation after she lay prostrate on the casket of one Father Bernard.



Baaba explained that her action was a way to allow the deceased, Father Bernard take away her sickness, mental illness and spiritual problems.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Baaba stated categorically that she has a spiritual problem and the late Father Bernard had been so good to her.



“Falling onto the casket being lowered into the grave was a way to let Father take away my sickness…Me falling into the grave, I said Father Bernard, my birthday is fast approaching and you know I’m an orphan and you are the only person that takes care of me."



“My family witches don’t like me and I have a spiritual problem,” She stated.

The boyfriend of Baaba admitted that she sometimes behaves weirdly but despite her challenges, she is a lovely person.



Watch the video below;







