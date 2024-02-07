I have always seen Bawumia as a man of destiny – Kufuor

Ghana’s oldest living former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has said that he has always seen the sitting Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a man of destiny.

Speaking of the veep, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the launch of Bawumia as the candidate of the party for the 2024 elections, the former president said he has always known there was something special about him.



“I have come to bear witness to the candidate who is being inaugurated today. I have always seen him as a man of destiny,” he said, amidst hand claps from the charged up UPSA Hall in Accra,” he stated.



John Kufuor joined several stalwarts, leading members and dignitaries of the NPP at the event where Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is addressing the nation about his vision going into the December 2024 general elections.



The theme of the event is, "Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.”

The vice president is expected to outline ‘his own vision’ as he puts it, to get Ghana out of the current economic quagmire and lead the country to the dreamland at the event which is being held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The national address is also expected to emphasize leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide and applying digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.







AE