I have applied for over 100 jobs in Ghana – First Class graduate

• Evelyn Ofosu has been unemployed after completing her National Service in 2019

• According to her, she has applied for almost 100 job offers



• She is currently a bread seller in Accra



Bread seller Evelyn Abena Ofosu who operates around the Kanieshie Senior High School has revealed that despite graduating with a First Class from the Ghana Communication Technology University all attempts to secure a job after her National Service in 2019 has proven futile.



According to Evelyn who is now assisting her mother’s bread business in the capital of city of Accra, she has applied to almost 100 job vacancies but is yet to receive a call from any of the companies she has submitted CVs to.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb, the unemployed graduate who has a Master’s Degree in Procurement and Logistics indicated that she is hopeful of securing a job one day but until then, she will continue selling bread.



“I have gone to some offices to submit my CV so in case when there is any vacancy, the company will call me but I haven’t heard anything from them but I am still believing that one day I will hear feedback from them… for the online I have sent almost 100 applications because I started in 2019 when I was about completing my National Service,” she revealed.

Evelyn further added: “This is my mother’s business and I am assisting her. I am unemployed, I completed my National Service in 2019 and since then, I’ve been home. I am helping my mom to sell.



“I have had First Class from the Ghana Technology University. I offered Procurement and Logistics, it was a Top-Up.”







“I’ve been an Administrative Secretary before and also Stores Assistant, Procurement Assistant. During my National Service too I was a Data Entering Officer. So now, I can do administrative work and Procurement Assistant too. If there is any vacancy with a little training I can occupy it.



“For now, I don’t have anything doing. I want to continue helping my mum until I get a job. I believe that God’s time is the best and perfect.



“In Ghana now… it’s been hard. My customers, some of them recommended that I send my CV to some companies they gave to me. I sent through online and I have been following this online recruitment company. When I see some job vacancy, I just apply and send my CV,” she said.