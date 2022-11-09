'I have been a former political prisoner on four different occasions' - Sam Okudzeto

Some members of the Sam Okudzeto firm

Veteran lawyer, Sam Okudzeto, has recalled the several times he has been a victim of political incarceration.

Making this known during a donation to the inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons by his firm, Sam Okudzeto and Associates (SOA), the veteran lawyer said he since kept a soft spot for people in prisons.



“As a former political prisoner on four different occasions, I have a special personal connection with prisons and the welfare of inmates. I have been a member of the Prisons Ministry of Ghana for several years and continue to serve on its Board. For over 20 years, I have spent every Christmas with inmates to demonstrate love and care, and to encourage them. We are pleased to celebrate this milestone with them,” he said.



Sam Okudzeto and Associates (SOA) is marking its 50th Anniversary as a law firm and as part of the activities commemorating the anniversary, the firm paid a visit to the prison and made some donation of medical supplies, food items, sanitary products, among others.



“The firm, Sam Okudzeto and Associates has grown through 50 years of legal excellence, and we are delighted to celebrate this remarkable feat. However, the history of this firm cannot be fully recounted if we omit to refer to our engagements and work with the prisons over these years,” he added.



The law firm was founded in 1971 by one of the country’s finest and most astute lawyers, Mr. Sam Okudzeto, (SAG. FCIS, LLB (Hons) Lond. Dip, College D’Europe, Belgium, Notary Public) after he moved on from Law Chambers.

It now boasts close to 30 lawyers and six partners. The firm’s new office has an ultra-modern library, fully equipped and updated with the most current law reports for legal research, as well as an ICT facility.







