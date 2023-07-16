I have been in immeasurable pain - Dampare pays tribute to slain policeman in bullion van robbery

George Akuffo Dampare, IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has revealed the deep trauma he has experienced since the death of a policeman in the bullion van robbery incident at Ablekuma Fan Milk .

General Corporal Callistus Amoah was tragically killed during a daylight robbery incident on June 22, 2023.



Videos circulating on social media captured the attack, showing members of the public rushing to aid the fatally wounded policeman, who was pulled from a pick-up truck.



Despite efforts to save him, Amoah succumbed to his injuries at the scene.



Speaking at a pre-burial service held at the St. George Catholic Church in Tesano, Accra, to honor the slain police officer, IGP Dampare expressed his deep anguish, saying, "Because of police officers like Callistus, Ghana is at peace."

He shared the immense pain and trauma he has experienced, stating, "I have been in an immeasurable pain which I have not been able to measure and define. Callistus is a colleague to all of us at the top and to some extent a friend, but to me, he is a brother because the village he comes from is close to a village I have adopted."



Dampare further expressed his profound grief and longing for a different outcome, saying, "As I stood by his casket, I was telling God, why can't I take his place for him to take my place so that in death I feel no more pain... that is how painful the death of my kid brother is to me and by extension my colleagues up here."



During the pre-burial service, the police administration took the opportunity to posthumously promote Callistus Amoah in recognition of his service and sacrifice.



