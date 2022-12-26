2
I have been through a lot in 2022 - Dag Heward Mills

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, has described the year 2022 as tough with difficult experiences.

“I have been through a lot this year. I have been through so many experiences, including the passing of my son,” he said.

Bishop Heward-Mills said this at The Flow Church on Christmas Day.

He preached on God comforting Christians in times of difficulties and adversities and quoted from Isaiah chapter 40 verse 1 to 5.

Bishop Heward-Mills said what he had been through had made him to appreciate certain things.

He added that such experiences would happen to strengthen the Christian. “We are a part of a process we don’t fully understand. However, our warfare has been accomplished,” he said.

