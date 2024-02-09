I have brought back the spirit and soul of Asanteman – Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has declared that he has restored the spirit and essence of Asanteman after successfully securing the return of artefacts looted from Kumasi approximately 150 years ago.

Seven golden artefacts, taken from Kumasi in 1874, were returned to the Manhyia Palace after years of efforts led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following unsuccessful attempts by his predecessors, including Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II.



A grand durbar of chiefs was convened at the Manhyia Palace to unveil the artefacts and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War of 1874, coinciding with 25 years of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's reign.



Otumfuo speaking at the durbar underscored the strength and unity of Ashanti Kingdom describing it as indestructible.



“Asante is alive. 150 years ago, the whites destroyed this city but the Golden Stool remained. Diverse kinds of guns came to Kumasi but the Golden Stool remained untouched.



"So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman. It is the soul of Asanteman and Nananom used their blood to protect it,” he said.



He thus sent a strong caution to individuals seeking the downfall of the kingdom.

“You will be overcome if you decide to take out Asante. All those who plot against the kingdom must stop. We live here in love…Politicians must know that power is transient. Use love to rule. If you rely on your power, remember that your time will end soon,” Otumfuo said.



The return of the significant artefacts, facilitated by Professor Kwasi Ampene of Tufts University, Massachusetts, marks a pivotal moment for the Asante Kingdom.



Speaking on the spiritual significance of the artefacts, Professor Ampene highlighted their importance to Asante culture and tradition, emphasizing their spiritual relevance to the kingdom.



The artefacts, crafted from pure gold, include Asipim chairs, Sika Amena necklaces, armbands, and anklets, symbolizing the rich heritage of the Asante Kingdom.



Additional artefacts are expected to be returned from the British Museum later in the year, with an official unveiling planned for the Akwasidae Festival celebrations on May 12, 2024.



Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in initiating and empowering the return of these artefacts, Professor Ampene and project advisor Ivor Agyemang Duah commend his leadership and vision.

Once rehabilitation of the Manhyia Palace Museum is complete, the artefacts will be accessible to the public, allowing all to appreciate and celebrate the cultural heritage of Asanteman.



