I have come to liberate the oppressed - Chief Justice

Ghana's Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo

Source: George Maxwell Hayford, Contributor

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo has stated that her appointment as the Chief Justice of Ghana is to set free, the oppressed from injustice.

According to her it pleases God to see the oppressed freed from all forms of injustices, adding that, she will use her position as the Chief Justice to bring equal justice to everyone.



She made this statement on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service at Gospel Light International Church in Accra, which was organized for her by the founder, Bishop Matthew Addai Mensah.



“I've been appointed by the president as the Chief Justice of Ghana and I believe my mandate is to set free the oppressed from all kinds of injustices they encounter and I also believe that it is the duty of everyone to make sure that there is justice in all their activities”, she said.



Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo further noted that, “I can only achieve this divine assignment through the constant overflow of the anointing. For us to be who God has called us to be and to do what God has called us to do, we need the consistent infilling of the anointing to be fully equipped for the task ahead. That is why I will not dare to do this work without constantly coming before the Lord.”



She further expressed her immense appreciation to Bishop Matthew Addai Mensah for the spiritual role he has been playing in her life by giving her strong spiritual directions which was the main reason for honouring the invitation.



The Chief Justice is a member of the International Central Gospel Church (Calvary Temple) at Sakumono, which is pastored by Rev. Dr. Anthony Cudjoe.

Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court, was sworn into office on June 12 2023 at the Jubilee House, as the new and 15th Chief Justice of Ghana. She also happens to be the third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.



Bishop Matthew Addai Mensah, founder and general overseer of the Gospel Light International Ministry (worldwide) therefore anointed Her Ladyship and prayed for her for God’s guidance as she performs her duty to Ghanaians.



The Bishop encouraged her to continue to walk in the anointing and also seek inspiration from some women in the Holy Bible, who insisted on the right things to be done.



Bishop Matthew Addai Mensah emphasized that, “When you read the book of Numbers chapter 27, you would discover that the daughters of Zelophehad exercised extreme boldness in insuring that the proper things were done and they eventually succeeded in changing the system which didn’t favor the oppressed especially women”.



“I urge you to be bold and you shall succeed in bringing freedom and Justice to the oppressed”, he added.