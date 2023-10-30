I have decided to forgive all who have said unsavory things about me - Kennedy Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has extended a hand of forgiveness to all those who have previously criticized him or his actions and stepped on his toes.

Kennedy Agyapong emphasized that his decision to forgive was driven by the broader objective of fostering unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana as a whole.



Addressing a diverse audience of party members, political enthusiasts, and media representatives, Mr. Agyapong stated, "I have decided to forgive all who have said unsavory things about me because our party, the NPP, and Ghana must come first. We need to unite, heal old wounds, and move forward for the greater good."



The flagbearer hopeful further stressed the importance of unity within the NPP, highlighting that internal divisions could jeopardize the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

"We are at a pivotal juncture in our nation's history, and we must present a united front as a party. Our strength lies in our unity, and together, we can better serve the interests of Ghana," he stated.



Meanwhile, political analysts and experts have noted that Kennedy Agyapong's gesture signifies a strategic shift in his approach to politics and may position him as a unifying figure within the NPP.



It has also drawn attention to the broader importance of reconciliation and cooperation in Ghana's political landscape.