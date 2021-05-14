I have delivered - Chairman Samba touts achievements

NPP Northern Regional Chairman Mr. Mohammed Baantimah Adam Samba

Source: Hamza Lansah Lolly, Contributor

The NPP Northern Regional Chairman Mr. Mohammed Baantimah Adam Samba has touted his achievements as unprecedented in the history of the party in the Northern Region.

According to him, he has performed well to the admiration of the rank and file of the party since he became Regional Chairman three (3) years ago.



Affectionately called “Chairman Do All” Mr. Samba reiterated that he has brought the needed leadership to the party, a reason the party in the 2020 general elections performed than any other region in the country.



He said the party did not only maintain its seats but also maximized more votes for President Akufo-Addo to win the 2020 elections.



“Though we did not win 15 seats in the Northern Region however I have achieved more than my agenda 15 seats and that is, we have increased the margins in the Presidential gains with over 5.1 percent that got the President Akufo-Addo his second term”.



The NPP Northern Regional Chairman said, “I also promise to make the Northern Region a stronghold of the NPP and I delivered because now the NDC cannot claim the Northern Region as its stronghold, and gradually we will overtake the NDC”.

Chairman Samba said he has made the party very attractive to all, touting that “we received unprecedented NDC defectors into the NPP in the last elections and that's because Executives of the party have shown more leadership”.



He hinted that the good performance of the NPP in the Northern Region has made the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akofu-Addo to reward the Northern Region with 2 cabinet Ministers, 5 Deputy Ministers, and a Deputy Majority Chief-Whip in parliament.



Speaking to the party’s Regional Communications team at a feast to mark the end of Ramadan held in his plush residence in Tamale, Chairman Samba hinted that, the Regional campaign team which also includes the communications team did marvelously well in the last elections and urged them to do more for the President, H.E.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akofu-Addo to succeed in its second-term.



“On behalf of the party, the Regional Executives, Council of Elders, and My own behalf, I want to thank you all for the good works…I also want to thank you for your support all these years. In fact, your contributions and sacrifices towards the party victory in the 2020 elections cannot be overemphasized…And I want all members of the communications team to continue to work very hard and I assured you all your contributions and sacrifices will not go to waste”. He urged solemnly

Mr. Adam Samba said the party’s communications team is the heartbeat of the party thus he has prioritized its needs to ensure that members are up to the task to translate the good policies of the Nana Addo/Bawumia led administration to the Ghanaian populace and the world. “You and I have a job to do, and we must do right, and together we will do it right”. He urged



He noted that all the structures of the party are working, saying “the party youth, polling station members, party elders, from the constituency up to the regional executives are all working assiduously for the party”.



Mr. Samba announced that he will increase the monthly ‘up-keep’ money of the Communications office, an office he set up before he became the Regional Chairman. “I will continue to support the communications team of our great party so that we can deliver”.



The NPP Northern Regional Chairman urged communicators of the party to unite for the common goal of the NPP, “You (Communicators) are the voice of the party and we expect you to communicate well to the masses. Tell our people the good policies of the NPP government”.



Chairman Samba at the feasts gave each communications member a bag of rice and also donated 10 thousand Ghana Cedis to the Regional Communications team to celebrate the Eid-dul-fitr.

The Northern Regional NPP Chairman also took the opportunity to thank the party faithfuls and wish them the best of the Eid-dul-fitr celebrations.



He again called on the Muslim Ummah across the country to pray for President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia to succeed in their second term.



The NPP Communications team led by its Director, Mr. Sule Salifu were excited with the magnanimity of the Regional Chairman.



Speaking on behalf of the team, the Deputy Communications Director of the party, Mr. Mohammed Sherrif thanked Mr. Adam Samba for the gesture and assured him of their unflinching support towards the good of the party.



Mr. Sherrif noted that Mr. Samba’s continued support has brought a lot of hope to members of the communications team including “serial-callers”, adding that, the regional communication bureau has been excellent due to the support of Mr. Samba.

The Deputy Communications Director hinted that the good works of the NPP Regional Chairman must continue to break the “8”, saying that, it will be in the larger interest of the party for Chairman Samba to continue for another term.



“I want to assure you (Chairman Samba) that we are all in support of your continuity”.