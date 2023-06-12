I have demolished uncountable deities since my calling - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrew, (Osofo Kyiri Abosom)

The founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrew, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has made claims that he has destroyed more deities than he can count.

His claim was made while speaking on Accra-based UTV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, since he began his ministry against destroying gods, he has been able to destroy a lot of gods and a lot of people have benefited from his ministry.



The man of God started by narrating how he became known by the ‘Osofo Kyiri Abosom’ mantra.



“I immediately left for Kumasi where I began the work of God. It was at Kumasi, one night I was asleep then had a dream and saw myself at a place that looked like a hospital. Suddenly, a group of people appeared from the crowd to hold me to a pulpit chanting ‘what is his name’ and the others responded, ‘his name is Kyiri Abosom’ [which translates as the pastor who hates gods]. I repeatedly heard the name until I woke up from sleep. I asked myself the meaning of the name then I forgot about it.



“I was then the radio pastor at one station belonging to Kennedy Agyapong in Kumasi, Ash FM. I woke up one dawn to go and preach after which I came to sleep. As I was sleeping then someone met me and said, ‘You are lucky, I have changed your name’ and he said your name will be Kyiri Abosom, it will be a very popular name throughout the world. It will save a lot of people. God will bless you abundantly to the extent that people will benefit from your blessing, so go with the name to do the work. We had a long conversation until I woke up from my sleep. Then I told myself this is the name that God has given to me. So, I took this very name,” he said.

He went on to narrate how he destroyed one idol which later became his source of motivation.



“A lady came to me with her father’s Idols, and I told her the only way is that we destroy the idols. I have been given the name Kyiri Abosom, but I haven’t destroyed any idol, yet I promised this lady that destroying her idols will bring her comfort. Her father asked that I appear, as I went there, I was very nervous. However, what gave me courage is what I am sharing with you. I was having a conversation with the lady’s father, and he asked me to get up and use his chair rather. After sitting down, he asked me to shake his hands, which I obliged. He said to me that the gods told him that if I came and sat on the said seat, I wouldn’t be able to talk and because I was able to talk, I would be able to destroy it [the god]. That was what gave me the strength to pursue my name Kyiri Abosom to what we have today,” he continued.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom noted that he doesn’t just move about destroying idols as it’s being reported, rather he goes to places where he has been invited.



“So, for me, I don’t just get up and appear in people’s houses to destroy, but rather those who are fed up with the gods they serve once I get called to go there to destroy them,” he said.



In responding to the number of gods he has been able to destroy, the man of God said, he has lost count of destroyed gods.

“I haven’t pegged it with a number but I know there are names and it has also helped a lot of people. I don’t just move from place to place, looking for gods to destroy, as name many people who come to with their problems,” he added.



Christian Kwabena Andrew, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom 2020 contested in the General Election to become Ghana’s president on the ticket of the party he founded, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) but lost.





I have demolished uncountable deities since my calling - Osofo Kyiri Abosom pic.twitter.com/Fk4A4xIbcA — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 12, 2023





