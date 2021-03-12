“I have done a lot for Wassa Amenfi East” - MCE

Municipal Chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi East Municipality, Helena Appiah

Source: Yahoo Service

The Municipal Chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi East Municipality in the Western Region, Helena Appiah has indicated that her tenure has been one of the best in the municipality.

According to her, even though she inherited lots of debt when she took over from the previous MCE under the NDC government, the municipality has seen lots of development under her four-year term.



A group calling itself Concern Citizens of Wassa Amenfi East, at a press conference on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, accused the MCE of abysmal performance, leading to the NPP’s defeat in the municipality.



But speaking in an interview with her, she noted that, within her first year, she had to settle all debts the NDC left behind when she took over.



Notable among the inherited debt included a seven-month arrears for internal staff of the assembly, classroom projects, ultra-modern maternity block, Electoral Commission office fence wall among others.







She explained that within the first month she paid all salary arrears to the internal staff of the assembly.

After paying all the debts, she has 16 projects to her credit, ranging from education, security, employment, health, roads among others.



Education



Touching on education she said the assembly has manufactured 4400 chairs, 300 dual desks and 1500 mono desks for schools in the municipality. These chairs have been distributed to all schools in the Municipality.



She explained that the Constructions of a six-unit classroom block at Moseaso, six-unit classroom block Marfokrom, rehabilitation of a three-unit classroom block at Abreshia among others are some physical projects she undertook in her four-year term under education.



She also disclosed that 36 teachers were employed into GES from the district while several others also received scholarships to study at the senior high and tertiary levels of education.





Water and Sanitation



Hon Helena Appiah Under said under her for year tenure, 16 mechanized boreholes were constructed in various communities. Ten were done by through the Japanese embassy while six were constructed with sponsorship from Amenfiman Rural Bank Ltd. She explained that communities like Kofi, Manne, Nkyease, Ntowkrom Nyametease, Breporo and others which hitherto had issues with water have now have access to water.



"I also constructed refuse collection point at Bawdie, Japa and some other places," she added.



Roads



she said the road to the municipal assembly from the main entrance which hitherto was dusty has been upgraded, making it dust free now. Mention the construction of a culvert double pipe at Dikoto Krobokrom maintenance of feeder road at Oppong Valley Junction as some of the road projects she embarked on.



Covid-19

Hon Helena Appiah said from the start of the pandemic in the municipality, the assembly donated PPEs to schools, Traditional council, all churches and mosques in the communities.



She urged the public to continue to adhere to the safety protocols in order to eradicate the pandemic from Ghana.



According to her, projects like extension of a canopy walkway to the ultra-modern maternity block, construction of ambulance bay for the Ambulance service, renovation of the Wassa Akropong Court, acquisition of vehicle for the Municipal Police Command and the National Commission for Civic Education were all done under four years.



For her, she has done a lot for the municipality that needs commendation and not bad criticisms.





She noted that there are lot of youthful people in the municipality, but there is no registered group called Concern Citizens of Wassa Amenfi East.



She called on citizens of the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality to disregard any ill comment about her concerning the development of the municipality made by the said group.

Source: Yahoo Service