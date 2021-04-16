I have filed an instant appeal – Lawyer of Akuapem Poloo

The Lawyer of Rosemond Brown, Andrew Kojo Vortia, has stated that he has filed an instant appeal on the 90 days jail term given to his client.

According to the Lawyer, the decision was made to file the appeal as steps to mitigate the sentence of his client.



He argued that the actress is not a habitual offender and has shown remorse by pulling down the post after realizing it was wrong to have posted that.



Speaking to the media, Andrew Vortia said he is a bit disappointed in the court's ruling because it failed to consider the arguments they made.



He said the child in the centre of the issue who is supposed to be protected is now exposed.



“I am a bit disappointed, anyway that considering the mitigating factors that we conversed for her being a first time offended, a young offended, with a lot of responsibility. And she is a single mother, taking care of the son and the nephew. The court ought to have considered those things, the Judge is within her powers and we have nothing much to say against what she did.

“When we were at the case management stage we evaluated all evidence against her, the pictorial evidence and the witness statement we realized that we don’t have a good case, so when the case gets to the full trial, the sentence will be harsh, assuming we going through the whole trial, maybe two-three months we are done and she is found culpable the punishment will be harsher than being a first time offended pleading guilty, she didn’t waste the courts time, a good simple plea is much better than going for a full trial,” he said.



Meanwhile, Judge Christiana Cann said the punishment meted out to Rosemond Brown must serve as a deterrent to others.



Watch the full interview below;



