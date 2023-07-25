I have heard it being described but I don't want to see the video - ADISCO assault victim’s mother breaks down

File photo

The mother of the Adisadel College assault victim has expressed distress about the incident involving her son for the first time on Monday (July 24).

The shocking incident involved her son being assaulted by a senior student in their dormitory on June 30, 2023, under bizarre circumstances.



A video of the assault circulated on social media, showed the senior student forcefully hitting the victim's face against a metal bed, resulting in bleeding below his right eye.



Speaking to Graphic Online's Central Regional Correspondent, Shirley Asiedu Addo, Ms. Margaret Annor Afari tearfully recounted that the family was unaware of the incident until they saw the video on Monday.



Despite this, she expressed her reluctance to watch the distressing footage herself.



"I don't want to see the video. I have heard it being described, but I have not seen it, and I don't want to see it," she said while wiping away tears on Tuesday morning (July 25)," she is quoted to have said.



Although the elder brother of the victim had watched the video, Ms. Afari shared that she was yet to do so. The family was alerted to the incident when the elder brother saw the video and promptly informed the housemaster, who later contacted Ms. Afari to explain the situation.

In her emotional plea, Ms. Afari appealed to the school authorities to allow her son to remain in school so he can write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Meanwhile, the Adisadel College has announced the outright dismissal of a student captured in a viral tape violently assaulting a junior in a dormitory.



A statement posted on the school's Twitter account stated that the culprit, a final year student, will be outrightly dismissed and will only write his final exams with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



The dismissal, management stated will be subject to final decision of the school's Board of Governors and the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Even though the video started circulating very recently, the statement noted that: "the incident happened on the 30th of June, 2023 in Quaque house."



