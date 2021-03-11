I have laboured for people to pick my glory - Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Foundation

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Foundation has said that certain persons have taken glory for some good works he has done for the country.

Anyidoho who was the Director of Communications during the era of John Evans Atta Mills says his good works have gone unnoticed because he opted to be silent on them.



Speaking on Starr Chat, Anyidoho said he is now prepared to speak up on issues and claim credit for things he has done.



“I have come to the studio like Kweku Baako with so many documents. I have not done this before. I believe it’s about time the documents start coming out.



“I have had to do this because there is this song that others have laboured and we share the glory. I have laboured for people to pick my glory for too long so let me begin to tell the Koku Anyidoho [story] for people to know what I did for President Mills, the NDC and for myself,” he said.

One instance where Koku believes he was not given personal recognition for his works was during the funeral of President Mills.



“This is a book compiled to give [a] picture story of the life of President Mills. This book from beginning to end is my personal work. I did this work but the committee took the glory. It’s my concept from beginning to end. I had to travel to Cape Coast to get the pictures,” he said.



He also said that another reason for his campaign is to inspire the youth to appreciate that there is a virtue in labour.



“One should let young people know that there is [a] reward in hard work so they shouldn’t despair. So I’m beginning to work that route of inspiring them and you can only do that with evidence.”