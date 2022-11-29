12
‘I have left it all to God’ - Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye, a former employee of the National Security Ministry has absolved the sector Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah of having a hand in his sacking.

He cites intra-party reasons for his sacking from the post, stating that he knew those behind his sacking for political reasons.

Whiles making submissions on Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme last week, Adorye alleged that his support for a particular flagbearer aspirant (i.e. Alan Kyerematen) had triggered his dismissal.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect. That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” he told the show host.

He enumerated the political risks he has taken for the party and wondered if the dismissal was the reward he was being given for the sacrifices.

“I have left it all to God, we won’t sleep hungry. I know it is not my minister who will do this, Kan-Dapaah will not do this. But from what I am hearing, I pity those who issued the instruction,” he added.

Watch Adorye announce his dismissal on LIVE radio



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
