'I have lost a good friend' – Akufo-Addo mourns E. T. Mensah

The late ET Mensah with president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 | File photo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Minister of State and Council of State Member, saying he was a good source of advice for him.

“I have lost a good friend,” the President mourned, in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 03.



“The death of a friend of long standing brings up so many emotions – grief, sense of loss, sadness, reflections on friendship, reminiscences on a generation, the stark reality of mortality, the prospects of eternity, the presence of the Living God.”



ET Mensah, as he was affectionately called, was reported dead on the evening of Sunday, October 1, while receiving treatment in South Africa.



He was 77.



In the course of his political career, he served as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament prior to Ghana’s General Election in 2008.



In January 2009, he became the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament.

“Even though we were on different sides in the House, he became a very good friend right till the very end,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted.



The tribute described the late ET Mensah as a warm, generous, gregarious man with a keen intellect and wonderful sense of humour.



“In his element, you could find no better company, and was a good source of advice for me as President of the Republic.”



The late ET Mensah, one of the longest-serving Ministers of Sports, served the people of Ningo-Prampram as MP for five consecutive terms.



“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I extend our deepest condolences to his widow, his children, the National Democratic Congress, the Chiefs and people of Ningo Prampram, the Council of State and the people of Ghana on this sad loss.



“May the Good Lord bless his soul, and give him a peaceful place of abode. Amen!!” the President prayed.