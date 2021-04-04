I have lost all hope - Woman narrates struggles to seek help for her son

A 30-year-old mother, Azuma has stated that she has no more hope in her son living a normal life as all efforts to get the needed amount for him to undergo a leg surgery has proved futile.

According to Azuma, she discovered that her son was disabled after she gave birth to him.



She explained that after giving birth, doctors advised that the child's leg be cut off but that scared her because the amount involved was beyond her financial capabilities.



"After going back and forth from one hospital to the other without any solution, I lost hope and in fact, I didn't know what to do again. The last hospital we visited said, they will have to cut off his leg but the amount they were demanding, we didn't even have. We were told to go to the Koforidua Hospital but I couldn't go because we don't the means, there is no money for even transportation, my husband has even given up because there seems to be no more hope for us," she said.



She narrated that, the doctor told her some foreign officials would be coming over for a visit to the facility and that she would be contacted when they arrive but all yielded to nothing.

"The doctor told me some people be coming from abroad and that when they arrive they will call me to come over and treat my son, so they took my number and told me not call but they will rather call me but up until now I haven't heard from them," she noted.



She further stated, "I am appealing to the government, general public and any other person who can help me treat my son to come and support us, my son needs help."



