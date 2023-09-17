I have met with 45 professionals who are ready to work with me as president - Ken Agyapong

MP for Assin Central and Presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has strongly denied claims that he isn't suited for the role due to his intellectual capacity and temperament.

During an event in Accra, Agyapong reaffirmed his commitment to run for president in the 2024 elections.



He passionately explained why he believes he is the best candidate for the job.



He mentioned that people who doubt his presidential qualities aren't aware of the significant support he receives from university professors, lecturers, and professionals who are ready to work with him.



Agyapong emphasized that these educated individuals firmly believe in his vision, message and think he can lead the NPP to victory in the upcoming general elections.



The lawmaker further disclosed that he has personally met with around 45 professionals in Accra and plans to engage with lecturers at KNUST.

He stressed that these intellectuals understand and support his vision for Ghana and urged Ghanaians to give him a chance to lead.



“I have met at least 45 of them [professionals] in Accra. On Monday, I am going to meet lecturers at Tech [KNUST]. Many of these intellectuals have seen and are aware that Ken Agyapong has a message and want Ghanaians to give Ken Agyapong the chance,” he said.



During a health walk event in Accra titled. "The Showdown Walk," Agyapong outlined some of his practical plans for the 2024 elections.



He also appealed to voters not to be swayed by money during the elections, emphasizing that their votes would shape their future and that of their descendants.



“The opportunity is there to break the 8 with Ken Agyapong. Don’t go and make a mistake and take money and vote otherwise, you are voting for your destiny, you are voting for your children and unborn children,” the MP said.

Agyapong stressed the importance of having leaders who can effectively communicate in local dialects like Twi, Ayigbe (Ewe), and Dagbani. He believed this would lead to tangible economic improvements for ordinary citizens.



He concluded by highlighting the trust and support he has received from voters while emphasizing that Ghanaians are ready to entrust him with leadership due to his track record as an ordinary member who has successfully run businesses and engaged in philanthropic activities.



Ken Agyapong argued that it's time to give a businessman the chance to lead, citing his business expertise as a distinguishing factor among the candidates, including those from the opposition NDC.



The New Patriotic Party is currently gearing up to select its official flagbearer who would represent the party for the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections to be held in December 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong is competing against vice-president Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo in the party's upcoming primaries.



