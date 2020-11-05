I have never been an NDC member - Damongo Independent candidate

David Tiki Dange is contesting the Damongo seat as independent candidate

The Independent Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr David Tiki Dange has said that he has never been a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has never borne any political party card in his life.

Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi FM’s morning show on 5th October, 2020, Mr Tiki ask; “How do you sack someone who is not a member of your party?”.



He said he respects the NDC General Secretary Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia who should have done his checks before coming up with his list of members of the NDC who have been sacked because they are contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections as Independent candidates



Mr Tiki said it is a mistake from Asiedu Nketia because; “I have never been a member of any political party. I retired voluntarily as a State Advocate and Prosecutor in 2019”.



Mr Tiki Dange also in a statement on 4th November, 2020 said”; My attention has been drawn to a letter circulating on social media seeking to terminate the membership of certain members of the NDC who have obtained nomination from the Electoral Commission to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections as Independent candidates. I was a listed as such, the 10th on the list”.



“I want to state categorically that I have never been a member of the NDC and I have never borne any political party card in my life”.



The Independent Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency also said; “One would have expected a meticulous enquiry to ascertain the authenticity of this fact before the compilation of such list”.

He said; “In as much as I respect the NDC as a party, I am sorry I have never had any political activity with any member of the party anywhere at any time”.



Mr Tiki also threatened by stating; “I have accordingly notified my lawyers about the anomaly to respond ASAP”.



Mr Tiki Dange and seventeen others were purportedly have sacked from the NDC for filing their nominations to contest as Independent candidates in the 2020 polls.



Mr Abraham Nbido who is contesting as an independent Parliamentary candidate in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region is also affected.



The General Secretary of the NDC Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a statement dated 3rd November, 2020 said 18 members of the NDC who are contesting the 2020 elections as Independent Candidates have been sacked from the party.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the NDC members have forfeited their membership because they obtained forms to contest as independent candidates.