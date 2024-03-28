'I have never been corrupt and I will never be corrupt' - Alan K outlines plans to root out corruption

Founder and leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, founder and leader of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential hopeful in the December 2024 polls, has pledged to address the issue of corruption by instituting an anti-corruption Czar with robust prosecutorial powers.

Kyerematen articulated his commitment to combat corruption during discussions with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Wednesday, 27, 2024, at a meeting with organized labour.



He emphasized his intention to amend the Constitution and establish an independent anti-corruption Czar, separate from the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, empowered to rigorously tackle corruption without bias.



Asserting the importance of personal integrity in leading the fight against corruption, Mr. Kyerematen highlighted his own track record, stating, "I have never been corrupt and I will never be corrupt."



In addition to his anti-corruption agenda, Mr. Kyerematen outlined plans for an agricultural revolution, including an "Operation Own a Farm" initiative to encourage both citizens and non-citizens to participate in farming activities.



"If you go to Botswana, everybody owns a cow and at the weekend they are encouraged to go and farm," he buttressed his point.

He was resolute about introducing the concept of "Farm for Life as a Business" and pledged government facilitation of this program if elected, urging the involvement of faith-based organizations in driving Agricultural development.



Furthermore, Mr. Kyerematen promised to strengthen this initiative, positioning it as a flagship policy of his government to bolster the agricultural sector and create opportunities for all.







GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







