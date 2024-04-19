'I have never been corrupt and I will never be corrupt' - Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change

Alan Kyerematen, the Leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has emphatically stated that he has never engaged in corrupt activities throughout his political career.

According to him, corruption is one thing he believes will never happen under his watch.



In an interview with TV3, he said “If I say I’ve never been corrupt and I’ll never be corrupt, I’m not corrupt now, in all, it’s to say the matter speaks for itself. I’ve never taken a bribe, it will not even happen. How is it going to happen? In fact, I don't want us to use all our time.



“I don’t want us to use all our time to talk about this but if a politician in Africa is able to say categorically with the full force of the energy that he has to say that I’ve never been corrupt, I’ll never be corrupt, what further testimony do you require?” he stated.



The Movement for Change (M4C), formed by Alan Kyerematen, recently formed a significant partnership with the National Interest Movement (NIM), a political civil society coalition led by Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, former flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), alongside other political entities and individuals.



This collaboration, named the 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change' (ARC), aims to actively engage Ghanaians nationwide, with a particular focus on mobilizing youth and women from diverse religious, political, and ethnic backgrounds.

The ultimate goal is to create a formidable coalition to elect the first independent candidate as President of the Republic of Ghana.



In a statement dated April 4, 2024, signed by its founder, Alan Kyerematen, the M4C outlined the alliance's mission.



They emphasized that upon assuming office, the Alliance will prioritize breaking the cycle of poverty and initiating transformative measures to propel the nation towards prosperity.



