I have never been on John Kumah's payroll – Nigel Gaisie replies widow

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has denied allegations of ever being on the payroll of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

The allegations were made by Prophetess Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late politician.



Lilian Kumah in an interview on Asaase Radio earlier this week accused Nigel Gaisie of utilizing information provided by the late Minister's family for his prophecies, confirming a close relationship between Gaisie and her late husband.



She added that Gaisie, at a point was on her husband's payroll but did not specify in what capacity.



However, Gaisie has refuted these claims, asserting that he had never been on John Kumah's payroll since they first crossed paths in 2015.



"In her audio, she said I was on John Kumah’s payroll but when they were coming to my church, they didn’t even have money…

"You are a pastor and someone that God has used me to bless before, because of political interest you are able to tell me my wife has left home …before then, she said I was on John Kumah’s payroll, I have never been on John Kumah’s payroll," Nigel said in an interview on Onua FM on March 12, 2024.



Gaisie also claimed that the Kumah family during their initial interactions were not financially stable.



"2016, were they having money all the times I was preaching for her before building a new palace where they have money to put me on payroll, and can she pay me? At that time God raised me, can she put me on the payroll?" he added.



The late deputy minister and New Patriotic Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti region, John Kumah died on March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.





