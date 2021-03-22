'I have never had confidence in EIU, their predictions are always incorrect – Akamba

NDC National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has cast doubt over the credibility of the Economist and Intelligence Unit (EIU) prediction that the NDC will win the 2024 elections.

Rubbishing the research and analysis group, the NDC guru said they are 'not masters of politics' hence, their predictions are questionable and "bogus".



"EIU report or whatever, I have never had confidence in them . . . I don't believe that they actually would've said that, even if they did I don't believe that what they said is the truth," he said.



"They got it wrong; did they not predict that Donald Trump would've won the election convincingly . . . did Donald Trump win? So it should tell you the EIU report is bogus," he added.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential elections.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the EIU said in a recent report.