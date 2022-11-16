4
‘I have never seen a receipt for bribe before' – Adongo pokes Bawumia over 'appearance fee'

Adongo Bawumia Mourn Dr. Bawumia and Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has questioned the integrity of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was after the Vice President disassociated himself from claims that he charges an “appearance fee” of $200,000 to meet potential investors who want to invest in Ghana.

According to Adongo: “Did Dr. Bawumia say he has integrity because he is not aware of any fees paid to him? I have never seen a receipt for a bribe before.”

He further asked “What of your lies?”

This was contained in a Facebook post by the Bolga Central MP almost 24 hours after snippets of Tiger Eye PI latest investigative piece surfaced.

The Vice-President after the news broke wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, November 14, 2022: “I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.”

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities,” Bawumia added.

However, Charles Adu-Boahen was sacked by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hours after the news broke online.

Anas’ investigative piece titled “Galamsey Economy” aired on November 14 - 15, 2022.

