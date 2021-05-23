I have no doubt Ama Pobee will succeed at UN – Naana Opoku Agyemang

Ms. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General for DPPA-DPO

Source: 3news

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has said she is confident that Ms. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee of Ghana will succeed in her new appointment as Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

In a statement reacting to the appointment, she said "I received with much joy and pride the announcement from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the appointment of Her Excellency Martha Pobee as Assistant Secretary-General (Political) for Africa.



“As a distinguished Ghanaian, an accomplished career diplomat and a woman of great repute, I have no doubt she will be successful in her new role as she shows the world once again what the Ghanaian woman is capable of achieving.”



Ms. Pobee succeeds Bintou Keita of Guinea, who took up a new assignment as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). The Secretary-General is deeply grateful for her service and contributions as the first Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in DPPA-DPO.

“Best wishes Ambassador Pobee.”



As a career diplomat, Ms. Pobee brings more than 30 years of experience in international affairs and diplomacy with her Foreign Ministry. Currently Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, she was previously Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations from 2015 until 2020.



In that position, she performed various special assignments, including as the Chair of the African Group of Ambassadors in New York, Vice-President of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Chair of the New York Group of Friends of the African – Women Leaders Network, Co-Facilitator of the High-level meeting on Financing for Development 2019, and Co-Chair of the Group of Friends on Gender Parity at the United Nations, among others.