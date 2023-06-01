‘I have no doubt the people of Assin North will tell the court they have done injustice to their MP’ - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The national communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed strong conviction that the electorates of Assin North constituency will express their dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s ruling on former Member of Parliament (MP) Gyakye Quayson by voting for him in the upcoming by-election.

His comments are on the back of a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, which ordered Parliament to remove the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as a Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.



While speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the legal practitioner said he has no doubt constituents will prove to the court that the court, by its decision, has done injustice to their MP.



“I have no doubt in my mind that they will tell the courts of this country that they have done injustice to their member of parliament and right that wrong,” he said.



According to him, the expunged Member of Parliament’s comments about his eligibility to run as parliamentary candidate following the court’s decision in no way was targeted at bastardising the court.



“Quayson has not bastardised the court. He is simply engaging in a constructive, common-sensical, legal criticism of a court decision. And we are allowed to do so, in fact, we are taught to do so as law students and as lawyers,” he stated.



Sammy Gyamfi continued to describe that ruling by the Supreme Court against Gyakye Quayson as a decision that lacks logical coherence based on the evidence available.

“It should be obvious to every objective mind that the Supreme Court in the case of Hon Gyakye Quayson is a travesty of justice. It’s a gross miscarriage of justice. It’s a decision that doesn’t make sense. Based on established precedence of the Supreme Court and based on the fact of the case,” he added.







