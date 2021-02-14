I have no hand in shooting at Songhor - Ada West DCE

District Chief Executive of Ada West, Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada West, Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi has denied any involvement in recent shooting in the area by some youth in protest of the ongoing Songhor Lagoon development project undertaken by Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL).

In a recent video circulating on social media, the DCE’s name was mentioned to have allegedly led the group of persons to carry out the shooting.



But in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mr Akrofi said, the allegations were” false, baseless, unfounded and malicious.”



He added that the video was only meant to tarnish his hard-earned reputation and distract the people from trusting in the life-changing Songhor project and should be ignored.



On the said date of the shooting, Mr Akrofi recounted that, he was engaged in meetings and official duties the entire day that he did not have any chance to step out to lead “the shameful act.”



“I had meetings with contractors, Management of the Community Water and Sanitation (CWSA) and other agencies involved in developmental projects in Ada West, all in the interest of the people,” he narrated.



“After all this, how would I get the chance to step out and lead a group of people against another developmental project,” he asked.

He indicated that, legal action would be taken against individuals trying to denigrate his hard-earned reputation adding that, his office was rather attacked by some hoodlums on the said date when he had closed from office without any provocation.



He said he was committed to ensuring the Songhor project was fully executed to give the area the needed revenue to develop.



He also urged EGL to engage all stakeholders across board to avoid such unwarranted shooting activities going forward.



On last week’s shooting incident, he said all 14 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have since been discharged from the Sege Polyclinic.



Meanwhile, some three persons were arrested by the police for attacking the Ada Police Command will be processed for court on charges of assault and unlawful entry.