I have no issues with anyone – Captain Smart to ABN staff

Captain Smart

Contrary to speculations that Captain Smart had grudges with his former colleagues at Angel FM Accra, the famous broadcaster has cleared the air saying he was okay with everyone at ABN.

Speaking on The Smart Show on Smart TV Wednesday night, he said he never had issues with Nana Yaa Brefo as well as any other female presenter at ABN.



He also praised some “senior” media practitioners for their selfless work towards Ghana’s development.

Smart was suspended by his boss, Dr Kwaku Oteng for insulting President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and the IGP, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh.