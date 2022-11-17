I have not banned the use of phones in Parliament - Alban Bagbin

Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has refuted claims he has banned the use of phones in parliament.

According to him, reports by Daily Guide suggesting he gave such directives are false and should be disregarded.



He clarified that neither the MPs nor press corps who operate from the press gallery have received any directive banning them from using phones in the execution of their functions as parliamentary reports.



In a statement by the communication expert, the Office of the Speaker, Gayheart Edem Mensah said;



“The attention of the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, has been drawn to an inaccurate publication by the "Daily Guide" on November 17, 2022, under the caption 'Bagbin bans phones in Parliament.' We wish to clarify as follows;



Mr. Speaker has issued no such directive banning the use of phones in Parliament. No Member of Parliament has been stopped from using his phone in the Chamber. The Press Corps who operate from the Press Gallery have equally not received any directive banning them from using their phones in the execution of their functions as Parliamentary

reporters. The Speaker's Office remains accessible to the Press for purposes of clarification on any issue



of interest to them,” the release stated.



The statement further entreated Ghanaians to disregard the "wrong and misleading" publication which seeks to speak ill of the Speaker.



NYA/FNOQ