0
Menu
News

I have not banned the use of phones in Parliament - Alban Bagbin

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker Parliament

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has refuted claims he has banned the use of phones in parliament.

According to him, reports by Daily Guide suggesting he gave such directives are false and should be disregarded.

He clarified that neither the MPs nor press corps who operate from the press gallery have received any directive banning them from using phones in the execution of their functions as parliamentary reports.

In a statement by the communication expert, the Office of the Speaker, Gayheart Edem Mensah said;

“The attention of the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, has been drawn to an inaccurate publication by the "Daily Guide" on November 17, 2022, under the caption 'Bagbin bans phones in Parliament.' We wish to clarify as follows;

Mr. Speaker has issued no such directive banning the use of phones in Parliament. No Member of Parliament has been stopped from using his phone in the Chamber. The Press Corps who operate from the Press Gallery have equally not received any directive banning them from using their phones in the execution of their functions as Parliamentary

reporters. The Speaker's Office remains accessible to the Press for purposes of clarification on any issue

of interest to them,” the release stated.

The statement further entreated Ghanaians to disregard the "wrong and misleading" publication which seeks to speak ill of the Speaker.

NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured