I have not fallen out with IC Quaye, he continues to be my godfather - Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has clarified that Sheikh I.C Quaye remains his political godfather, despite the latter's endorsement of Moses Abor, the NPP's former youth organiser, in the recent Ayawaso Central parliamentary primaries.

Although Sheikh I.C Quaye had previously blessed Henry Quartey as his successor in 2012, he chose to endorse Quartey's opponent in the recent poll.



Addressing questions about a potential fallout with his political godfather, Quartey affirmed, “IC Quaye continues to be my godfather, he continues to be my godfather, and he will be my godfather. Nobody knew me, I worked with him [IC Quaye] as his special assistant from 2007, and arising out of that, I have gotten to where I have gotten to. I do what is needed of me as a son, and that is what I will continue to do.”



Quartey further explained that while there might be a desire for him to assert his independence, there is no indication of a falling out.

“To the best of my knowledge, I have not fallen out with him. Maybe he wants me to go in a style that I also feel that I have to be my own man. Be my own man not forgetting that he is my godfather.”



Highlighting the transient nature of political friendships, Henry Quartey emphasized, “As a good friend, you should know that there is no permanent friend and permanent enemy in politics, and if you cannot distinguish between the two, then you have a problem. I could have my campaign manager today with me and tomorrow he is going to be with my opponent.”



