I have not sat on Dr. Apaak's common fund – Builsa South DCE clears air

Daniel Kwame Gariba, Builsa South DCE

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Builsa South District Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Kwame Gariba, has denied allegations leveled against him that he has refused to approved a letter from Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for the area, seeking to use part of his common fund.

Mr. Gariba said there is no iota of true in the allegations because he has not received any letter from the Member of Parliament on that matter.



He said the allegation are untruths made up by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is struggling to find its feet in the constituency.



The communication directorate of the NDC in the Builsa South constituency in a statement released this week accused the DCE of hesitating to approve a letter from the MP who wants to use part of his District Common Fund to drill boreholes.



The NDC said the DCE is reluctant in giving approval to the letter despite appeals from people close to him. The party said the actions of the DCE has impeded the action plan of the MP in providing drinking water for the people.



But in a statement responding to the allegations, Mr. Gariba said the lack of campaign message is reason the NDC has fabricated the lies against him. He said Dr. Apaak has taken to lies and propaganda to save his image following his failure to fulfill his “mouthwatering” promises to the people.



He added it was not the first time the MP made such unfounded allegations against him.

Mr. Gariba reiterated his resolution and commitment to change the development narrative of the Builsa South Constituency. He called on the people of Buluk and the general public “to disregard the lies and propaganda of the NDC and vote massively for H.E Nana Addo and him in the upcoming general elections to consolidate the gains made so far and to set a new pace for grand development in the constituency and the country at large”.



See the full statement from the DCE below



My attention has been drawn to a press release circulating on social media platforms purported to emanate from the communication directorate of the NDC in the Builsa constituency that the DCE for Builsa South District Assembly Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba is sitting on the funds of the MP. In the said write-up, the NDC communication directorate called on the DCE to demonstrate good leadership by approving the letter for the drilling of boreholes. Let me state without equivocation that I have no such letter in my office.



The publication is an attempt by the MP and his NDC to announce to the general public that he is losing the 2020 elections and to proffer reasons why he is losing.



These lies of the MP started in the early part of 2019 where the MP met people in communities and told them how I have prevented him from carrying out projects for them. I remember vividly that during an Assembly session in the first quarter of 2019, I put the question to him to tell the whole house whether indeed I have been sitting on his letters. The MP flatly denied he never said that anywhere. This is a public record and can be verified. It is therefore strange and startling to hear from the same person the very issues he denied publicly earlier.



One thing can explain these resurrected lies of Dr. Apaak. He has no message for the electorates because he has disappointed them big time, considering the mouthwatering promises he made to the people of Builsa south based on which they voted for him. His failure has no equal in the history of the constituency so he is hiding behind lies to see if he can deceive the good people of the constituency to get the seat again. What is clear in Builsa South is that the people are wide-awake to his numerous lies and deceits and are waiting patiently to punish him at the polls come 7th December 2020.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state categorically and in no uncertain terms that the publication by the NDC (Dr. Apaak) is nothing but a sheer and elaborate lie in a vicious bid to extricate himself from their abysmal performance. I call on the good people of Builsa South and the general public to treat this malicious press release with the contempt it deserves. This allegation is vacuous, palpable falsehood and without any iota of truth.



The NDC in their sterile bid to remain relevant, their message across the fifty-seven (57) polling stations in the Builsa South Constituency is that the MP wants to use his funds to undertake developmental projects for them however, the DCE who is interested in the Builsa south seat has refused to approve the MP’s letters and this action to them is piloted towards making the MP unpopular.



This is a complete lie and without any substance. It is a self-evident truism that the NDC is hard-pressed in pointing to projects and interventions they have undertaken across the polling stations in the constituency and this explains their penchant proclivity to take solace in grousing, peddling of propaganda, and casting of aspersions. The MP is simply petrified by the unprecedented performance of the NPP government in the Builsa South led by the DCE Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba To set the records straight, the MP has undertaken projects such as the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Kanjarga, Construction of a ward at the Fumbisi Health center, completed a 3-unit classroom started in 2008, all of these were approved by the same DCE he is accusing. There is no single moment that I have refused to approve a letter for the release of funds for the MP to undertake his action plans.



In fact, since I came into office as the DCE, I have facilitated the drilling of 102 boreholes across the constituency. So, how can I refuse to approve a letter from the MP to drill just 10 boreholes? I have never and will never sacrifice the well-being of the people of Builsa south on the altar of partisan politics. To conclude, I remain resolute and committed to change the development narrative of the Builsa South Constituency. I therefore call on the people of Builsa and the general public to disregard the lies and propaganda of the NDC and vote massively for H.E Nana Addo and Daniel Kwame Gariba in the upcoming general elections to consolidate the gains made so far and to set a new pace for grand development in the constituency and the country at large.

