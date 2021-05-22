I have nothing against Caleb Kudah – Kweku Baako hits back

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Cheif of the New Crusading Guide newspaper

Baako has come under attack following some comments he passed on the issue

Baako has however hit back at his critics, stating that his assertions were not meant to discredit Caleb Kudah's story



He says Caleb Kudah deserves commendations for his actions



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Cheif of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has refuted musings that his critique of parts of Caleb Kudah’s account of his ordeal by the National Security is because of his allegiance to the New Patriotic Party.



Baako has come under attack following some comments he made on Joy News regarding the assault on Caleb Kudah.



He said the delay in the disclosure of the torture he received was problematic and that the station could have been proactive.

Baako in a Facebook post said, “a journalist is released from security custody after [five] hours. He proceeds to his workplace after his release and is instructed to go home by his superiors and return to work the next day. The next day the journalist is on air (in his station) alleging that he had been tortured whilst in security custody prior to his release. Prior to his disclosure of having been subjected to physical assault/torture, one of his superiors appeared on a major television network to recount what had happened to him (the arrested journalist) and the events which had transpired at the station of the media house (workplace of the arrested journalist) earlier that day.



He continued, “No hint of the reported physical assault or torture was/is communicated to the audience of the program or the nation. Apparently, this was because the physical assault or torture was unknown to the superiors of the arrested/incarcerated journalist at that point in time. And this was because the journalist was instructed to go home and rest. And return to work the next day.”



These comments drew the ire of some Ghanaians who accused him of being a hypocrite and undermining the situation of the young reporter.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program on May 18, 2020, Baako said that with his experience in journalism, he will be the last person to attack the style used by Caleb Kudah.



Baako said he was only worried about the delay in the disclosure of the torture and cast doubt on that aspect of his account.

“I will be dishonest if attack the boy’s work on the basis of the application of subterfuge. The question is what was the object he was seeking and what did he expose. I did my checks and it was the MASLOC vehicles.



“What I said that got me angry and led to my abuse which I may say was merciless. If I didn’t have shock absorbers ….. What they did to me eh. They fabricated all kinds of quotes and directly attributed them to me and hundreds of the guys who were already looking for me tore left, right and centre. What I said on Newsfile, I already discussed it with the management of the station.



“I’m not saying his story is not true but it could be misconstrued due to the time. If management knew that the gentleman was subjected to that torture, they would have used it. I never said the boy didn’t go to a hospital. I said I have been promised a copy of the medical report. I said these things in the good fate not to attack the gentleman or his story. He is a young man and those people you don’t discourage. I have nothing against him,” Kweku Baako said.