I have obtained Rev. Kusi Boateng’s GhanaCard, other documents – Ablakwa

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu has indicated that he has obtained more documents of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, whom he has accused of operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for criminal purposes.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that he has now obtained the National Identification Card (GhanaCard), different driver's licenses plus other additional documents of Kusi Boateng.

During an interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, on Friday, when asked about the GhanaCard of Rev Kusi Boateng by broadcaster Randy Abbey, Ablakwa said, “I have secured that (the Ghana Card) too. I’m keeping that close to my chest. You know I told you about the structure.

“I have the National ID (GhanaCard) and I have other driving licenses too, but I am keeping those close to my chest. You see this matter we are not even midway yet. It is a relay race, it is going to be very interesting,” he said.

Ablakwa also said that the explanation by the National Cathedral Secretariat that the $2.6 million paid to Rev Kusi Boateng was a loan repayment was an afterthought.

According to him, the Board of Trustees never discussed acquiring a loan facility, and at the time the loan was acquired, the Cathedral had about $6 million in its bank accounts.

Watch the interview below:



