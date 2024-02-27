'I have one more to give' - Akufo-Addo's subtle shade to NDC MPs during SONA

Ahead of the 7th State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in parliament, there was a lot of confusion as to whether this would be his last.

As though to clarify the confusion, when he took the stage to deliver his address in Ghana’s parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo used a brief moment to announce that he was not done yet.



In his words, “Mr. Speaker, it is always exhilarating to be back in parliament and to discharge the duty in fulfilment of Article 67 of the constitution of delivering to the House a message on the state of the nation, on this occasion, for the penultimate time.



“I have one more to go.”



President Akufo-Addo made those last words while smirking at the Minority in Parliament, even as he made an indicative sign with his pointing finger as he spoke.



The president’s address will cover all sectors of the economy, including economy, security, and education, as well as preparations towards the crucial December 2024 general elections.

Some of the dignitaries in parliament for the address are former President John Dramani Mahama, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, among many others.







