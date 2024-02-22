I have realised it's a fruitless exercise trying to dim 'deep thinker' Bawumia's light - Former critic admits

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A former aide to Alan Kyeremateng, Dr. S.K Nuamah, has made a startling revelation of how he and some former allies decided to kick against the presidential candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Nuamah, also a former MP for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, stated in an article how he and a group then supporting Alan opposed Dr Bawumia's candidature due to what he called 'unfair treatment' to them by President Akufo-Addo government.



"I was part of a group that initially believed that opposing Bawumia's candidacy was the only way to express our dissatisfaction with our government and fight the unfair treatment we were receiving," he confessed in the article.



"However, we have been repeatedly proven wrong, as the sins of one cannot be invited upon another," he added.



Dr Nuamah continued, having realised he erred, he has also discovered that it will be a fruitless exercise for anyone to try and dim the light of Bawumia, which he said is ordained by God, referencing a recent prophecy by an Anglican Bishop that no man can dim Bawumia's Godly light.



"This demonstrates the Anglican Bishop of Accra's prophecy that Bawumia's Godly light will not be dimmed by any man. I dare say that it would be a fruitless mission on anyone's part to cast shadows in God's light," wrote Dr. Nuamah.

Dr Nuamah also expressed admiration for Bawumia and hailed his vision for Ghana as one which transcends "normal political oratory."



"Bawumai's vision for Ghana represents both current and future solutions to our fundamental challenges," he said.



"It transcends the normal political oratory of infrastructure, education, health, etc, but goes deeper into the new world of technology and digitalisation. At the appropriate time, I will delve deeper into the effect of digitalisation on our power systems, deregulation of the power market, renewable energy utilisation, as well as the oil and gas industry."



KOD