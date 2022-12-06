I have serious problems with ministers who chose World Cup over budget review – Awudu Mahama

Ghanaian ministers who chose World Cup over budget review

Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has criticized Ministers who travelled to Qatar for the World Cup, rather than staying in the country to review the 2023 budget.

According to him, these ministers should have been in the country taking notes and addressing specific sector budgetary issues raised by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



“I have serious issues with ministers who went to the World Cup. After the budget has been read, we expect every minister to come and take notes on their sectors as addressed in the budget. But instead of being there to take notes and review the budget, these ministers go to the World Cup, especially at a time where Ghanaians are agitated and the economy is in bad shape,” he told Samuel Eshun during the Editors’ Take Discussion on the Happy Morning Show.



Awudu Mahama was peeved these Ministers ignored the tension within the majority caucus to go watch the World Cup. “I wasn’t happy when ministers after the budget was read went to the World Cup, especially with the tension amongst the majority caucus. So, if a minister, you stay away from the budget, do you expect the MP who is already agitated to take your actions lightly?”

On Thursday, November 24, the embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the government’s economic programme to Parliament for the 2023 fiscal year.



Amongst the highlights of the budget were the revision of the E-levy from the current 1.5% to 1%, plus an increment of the VAT rate from 12.5% to 15%.



After the budget presentation, some ministers and MPs travelled to watch the tournament rather than deliberate the 2023 budget.