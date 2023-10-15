I have suffered for you to become president and now you send people to attack me? - A Plus fires Akufo-Addo

Entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the thugs invasion of United Television (UTV).

According to him, he played an active role during the 2016 campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also invested heavily for Akufo-Addo to become president of the nation.



The entertainment pundit stated that he had the right to tear the letter apart because the Constitution does not frown on such actions and allows him to be part of any protest.



Speaking as a panelist on the United Showbiz program, Kwame A Plus bemoaned why some NPP members would embark on a mission to attack him and chided President Akufo-Addo for his silence on the issue.



“People say it and I’m telling the president of Ghana [Akufo-Addo] that I have suffered for you to become president then today you have tasked boys with knives on them to come and attack me, all of them are part of it.



"I struggled for these people. Everybody who is benefitting from this government we were part of the struggle to put them where they are. The next day there were people who were looking for me,” he said.

Kwame A Plus justified his actions by alluding to an incident in the United States of America (USA) where Congress House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, tore apart a speech by the president yet nothing happened to her.



“Somebody is angry because A Plus tore a paper. Even the State of the Union address in America, Nancy Pelosi tore it apart in Congress in front of CNN and everybody. Do you own the paper? It is called the protest and the constitution allows me to be part of or organize any protest,” said A Plus.



His reaction comes after thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



