0
Menu
News

I have the attributes of a General Secretary - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Video Archive
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The aspiring general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated he has all the attributes of a general secretary, hence the need for delegates to vote for him.

According to him, with his 22 years at the forefront of party politics and the great human relationship he has with members of the party, he qualifies to be the party’s general secretary.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Edward-Smith Anamale on GhanaWeb TV's Election Desk, he said;

"For you to be an effective general secretary, your human relations count. I told you how I manage people. Our party is a congress, and you have the capacity to be able to engage all sorts of people. You must have that temperament to be able to engage all manner of people; this is something I have demonstrated over the past 22 years at the forefront of party politics."

He also said he will bring back the "NDC spirit," which gives the party members some energy for the do-or-die spirit to win the elections.

  Watch the full interview below:

 

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured