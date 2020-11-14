‘I have the charisma and toughness to lead Ghana like Rawlings’ – Kyiri Abosom

The flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said that he possesses the right charisma and toughness to lead Ghana like the late Jerry John Rawlings.

In an interview with the media, the GUM Founder said he has always been an admirer of the leadership style of the ex-Ghanaian leader.



He insisted that the leadership style of the late Rawlings inspired him to go into politics.

“I believe in his ideology and I believe I am the right President to succeed Rawlings because I possess that charisma...I possess that character to lead the nation like Rawlings did because the country needs someone who is very tough to lead us...,” he said.



